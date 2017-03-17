Shareholders of CenturyLink, Level 3 approve merger

(Photo: LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS/TAAGE DRESSEL-MARTIN)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Shareholders of both Level 3 Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc. have approved the companies' $24 billion merger plan.

At a special shareholders' meeting in Broomfield Thursday, Level 3 (NYSE: LVLT) said more than 98.8 percent of the votes cast were voted in favor of approving the merger agreement.

Down in Monroe, Louisiana, at a special shareholders' meeting, CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) said approximately 96.3 percent of the votes cast supported the proposal.

In a statement, the companies said they "expect to receive the remaining state, federal and international approvals in time to complete the merger by Sept. 30."

In October, when the deal was announced, it was reported that CenturyLink shareholders will own 51 percent of the business after the merger, and Level 3 shareholders will own 49 percent.

