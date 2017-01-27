SIA Snow Show exhibitors meet needs of more demanding customers

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When Optic Nerve President Bill Cotton wanted to show how easy it was to change lenses on his Wheat Ridge company’s goggles, he made a selfie video demonstrating the product while he rode a chairlift at Beaver Creek — wearing ski gloves.

Lenses that could switch out so easily — or even having multiple lenses for one pair of goggles at all — wasn’t big in the ski and snowboard industry even as recently as 10 years ago.

But the level of convenience and performance that consumers are demanding from their gear these days is so high now that Cotton could look around the floor of the SIA Snow Show on Friday and point to at least seven other companies that are using the same magnet technology he does to show that switching out lenses is now easier than dialing a cell phone.

“It’s one of those things that people don’t know they want until they see how easy it is,” added Aly Pelchat, marketing coordinator for Optic Nerve.

