Sierra Nevada Space Systems leases Louisville warehouse

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sierra Nevada Corp. Space Systems has leased a 101,000-square-foot industrial building in Louisville's Colorado Technology Park, developed by Denver-based Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners.

Sierra Nevada Corp. Space Systems is based in Louisville and is busy building NASA's Dream Chaser, a cargo-hauling spaceship.

The facility is lccated at 2000 Taylor Ave. and includes several energy-efficient elements such as skylights, exterior LED lighting and a cool roof system that reflects heat away from the building to reduce energy consumption and utility costs. It was completed in late 2016.

With 2000 Taylor Ave. leased, Etkin Johnson is now underway with a fifth building in the Colorado Technology Park, a 153,018-square-foot industrial building located at 633 CTC Boulevard. The company expects to finish the building this summer.

