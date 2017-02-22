Small business in America: The cities with the most small businesses

A Small Business Saturday event in New York City in November (Photo: MARK VON HOLDEN/AP IMAGES FOR AMERICAN EXPRESS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - American City Business Journals this week offers an in-depth look at small business in America. Our coverage includes an unveiling of our exclusive Small Business Vitality report: A ranking of 106 cities nationwide based on each city’s ability to foster the creation and development of small businesses.

Ahead of Thursday’s unveiling of that ranking, we’re taking a look at some of the variables that played into the 15-part Small Business Vitality formula.

