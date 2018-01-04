Smart-home tech startup raises a new VC round

(Photo: Courtesy Rachio)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Denver company that makes smart lawn-sprinkler technology has soaked up $9.8 million in new capital from investors.

Rachio landed the money just before last month’s holidays. It was reported in regulatory filings made public this week.

Rachio’s product is a sprinkler timer and app that can be set up to water as many as 16 zones and account for most landscape variables a property owner might want to input. It’s designed to use its Internet connection to monitor weather local conditions and adapt sprinkler schedules for the most efficient watering.

Its technology works with a variety of smart-home control systems and with voice-controlled assistants from Amazon and Xfinity.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2CEeCQW

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal