Sneak peek: New survey-based restaurant rating company releases top 15 in Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - There are plenty of restaurant review sites that rank eateries — Yelp, Zagat and OpenTable, to name a few.
But one company that's relatively new to the scene, Renzell, says its rankings are based on 70-question surveys of select members.
Wednesday, the New York-based rankings company released a sneak peek of its 2018 ratings, which include some Denver favorites.
Fruition, the darling of famed Denver chef Alex Siedel, is No. 1.
