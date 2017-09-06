Soda sales may be declining, but Denver's Coke franchisee is investing $50M in growth

(Photo: Swire Coca Cola)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - After 12 straight years of declining sales for carbonated beverages, you would think that many businesses would be looking to divest from the sector rather than spend $50 million on growing in it.

But Swire Coca Cola USA is not a ship-jumper.

The company, which entered the Denver market just three years ago, is about to make its fourth major investment and expand its staff in the area again.

It built a new distribution center in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood in 2014, opened a distribution center in Pueblo last year, cut the ribbon on a distribution facility in Johnstown this spring and will purchase a production facility in north Denver it used while Coca Cola owned the plant.

