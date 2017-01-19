Some relief for metro-Denver renters

Apartment construction in downtown Denver. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The average apartment rental rate in metro Denver in the fourth quarter of 2016 was $1,346 per month, a slight decrease from the previous quarter but an increase of 4 percent over the same period in 2015, according to the latest report from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver and the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business.

Average rents were down about 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, when rents were $1,367, which is welcome news to renters in metro Denver, who have been dealing with dramatic rent increases for at least the past two years.

The 4-percent year-over-year increase, from $1,291, is smaller than the annual increase between the fourth quarters in 2014 and 2015, which amounted to more than 10 percent.

Rents quoted in the study include apartments of all types, sizes and ages in the metro area.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2iNZliv

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal