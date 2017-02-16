Some restaurants close in Denver area on 'Day Without Immigrants'

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Several Denver-area restaurants quietly closed Thursday in recognition of a nationwide protest targeting U.S. immigration policy called "A Day Without Immigrants."

The daylong protest generally turned out to quiet, said Carolyn Livingston, spokeswoman for the Colorado Restaurant Association, which on Tuesday had warned its members to be prepared for possible worker walkouts.

"I heard of a few [quick serve restaurants] locations that closed down. A place in Telluride was closing for lunch but open for dinner," she said.

Organizers of the protest — who communicated largely through social media posts — had called on members of immigrant communities either to not show up for work Thursday or to walk off the job.

