Sonic Automotive celebrates $28M renovations at Mercedes Benz, BMW dealerships in Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Three years ago North Carolina-based Sonic Automotive Inc. bought up two longtime luxury car dealerships in Denver.

The company sank $28 million into high tech showrooms and service centers for Mercedes Benz and BMW of Denver, at 940 S. Colorado Blvd and 1040 S. Colorado Blvd.

Tonight, they will celebrate the renovations with hundreds of customers, city officials and company execs.

Sonic Automotive, (NYSE: SAH) a Fortune 500 company, bought the dealerships from Murray Motors Imports Co. for an undisclosed price. Mark Murray opened the dealerships in 1975.

