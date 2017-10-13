Sorry Colorado: The most livable city in the country is in Indiana

KUSA - Sure, three of the top five most livable cities in the country are in Colorado, but if you want to live in the top city, you’ll have to move to Indiana.

That’s according to a 24/7 Wall Street ranking that was published by USA TODAY on Friday. The list used factors like low crime, a healthy economy and affordability to determine which cities were more livable than others.

Obviously, this is a subjective list like anything else you’ll see on the internet, but it’s always fun to see how Colorado cities stack up.

Centennial came in as the second most livable city in the country. 24/7 Wall Street cited a (relatively) low cost of living and high salaries as things that make this suburb desirable, as well as its status as one of the more low-crime areas of the country.

Farther north, Arvada came in at No. 3. It got kudos for also having a low crime rate, as well as its proximity to downtown Denver.

The No. 5 spot was awarded to Highlands Ranch, which received its ranking based on how healthy the folks in this south Denver enclave are. A median income of $114,288 didn’t hurt the ranking either.

But, if you’re saying to yourself: I don’t want to live in ONE OF the most livable cities in the country, I want to live in THE most livable city, then you’ll have to move to Indiana.

Carmel, Indiana, to be specific.

This city of a little more than 90,000 people is located north of Indianapolis. Seventy percent of the adult population has a bachelor’s degree, and while the typical household earns $113,194 a year, the cost of living is 10 percent less than the national average.

Crime is also pretty low.

Since the author of this is a millennial who most assuredly does not make six figures, I took a cursory look at Craigslist for one bedroom apartments in Carmel, Indiana. According to this "investigative" "journalism," you can snag a two-bedroom for $820, a nice two bedroom with a clubhouse and washer dryer for $1,000, and a three bedroom that even has access to a swimming pool for $1,239.

I will not tell you how much this would cost in Denver because frankly, it's Friday and I don't want to depress you.

