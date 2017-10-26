Southeast Denver apartment complex sells for $44.9M

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A 272-unit apartment complex in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood in southeast Denver has sold for $44.9 million.

Jackson Square Properties, based in San Francisco, was the seller and San Diego-based ColRich Multifamily was the buyer.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF), which marketed the property on behalf of Jackson Square, announced the sale of The Park at Canyon Ridge Thursday. The complex is 94 percent leased.

The Park at Canyon Ridge is a garden-style apartment community located at 9757 E. Colorado Ave. near the intersection of Havana Street and Florida Avenue. It is within walking distance of several major retailers and is near the Fitzsimons Medical Campus.

