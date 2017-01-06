Southwest Airlines adds, expands service from Denver to Southeast

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 plane sits at a gate at Dallas Love Field Airport in (Photo: BEN TORRES | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Southwest Airlines will launch the first non-stop flight between Denver and Pensacola, Florida, later this year and will expand its seasonal weekly service between the Mile High City and Charleston, South Carolina, into a daily flight.

The announcements represent further growth for the second-largest carrier at Denver International Airport into primarily leisure markets.

Officials from the Dallas-based airline (NYSE: LUV) did not announce specifics on when the Pensacola flight will begin, saying only that it would involve weekend nonstop service.

The Charleston flight — which functioned as a once-a-week experiment from June through August last year — will become daily service on June 4. Charleston officials lauded the new service and hinted that residents of South Carolina’s second-largest city will be eager to travel to Denver, too.

