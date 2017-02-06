Southwest Airlines will launch record number of flights from Denver in June

A Southwest airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Los Angeles airport Januray 30, 2017. / AFP / Daniel SLIM (Photo: DANIEL SLIM)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) will grow the number of daily flights it offers out of Denver International Airport in June to 209 — the first time it’s exceeded 200 at DIA — as it continues to invest more in the Mile High City and move it up the list of its priority destinations.

The second-largest carrier at DIA, ranked only behind United Airlines, will add 10 new flights over the first half of this year. Those involve increases in frequency on routes that are heavily traveled by business fliers, daily expansions of formerly weekly routes and new routes to smaller East Coast cities.

Denver has become such a popular destination that Southwest increasingly is examining new cities that previously had no direct connection to the Mile High City and offering once-weekly service on Saturdays to see if it can stimulate interest between the airports.

Last summer, it tried that tact with the cities of Albany, Buffalo and Charleston, South Carolina— and saw such success with two of them that it will begin daily flights to Albany and Charleston on June 4.

