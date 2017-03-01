Space-sharing yoga studio opens in RiNo

(Photo: Jeremy Moore, KUSA)

DENVER - A new kind of yoga studio has opened in Denver's RiNo Art District.

RiNo Yoga Social offers a shared space where yoga instructors can lease class time for a monthly fee.

The idea is to give teachers a way to build their own unique small businesses.



"So everyone here is trying to create and do their own thing,” Alyson Ballow said, the yoga instructor leading the space’s first class Wednesday night. “So, it's really inspiring to know that a yoga instructor or somebody who wants to teach belly-dancing classes or hula-hooping, all of these things that are very popular in this area, that they have a place that they can come to and share their gifts and their talents.”

The space is in the basement of LoDo Massage near 31st and Walnut.

