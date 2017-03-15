SpaceX wins its 1st competitively-bid Air Force satellite contract

A SpaceX launch. (Photo: IMAGE PROVIDED BY SPACEX)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Elon Musk’s SpaceX has beaten Centennial-based United Launch Alliance for the first time on a competitively-bid rocket launch contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The Air Force announced Tuesday afternoon it awarded SpaceX a contract to launch a global positioning systems satellite into orbit in April 2019 at a cost of $96.5 million.

The launch is scheduled to take place from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

"SpaceX is proud to have been selected to support this important national security space mission," said Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and COO, in a written statement. "We appreciate the confidence that the U.S. Air Force has placed in our company and we look forward to working together towards the successful launch of another GPS-III mission."

