Sprint to open stores in hundreds of former RadioShacks, including 9 in Colorado

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sprint Corp. says it is opening five retail stores in former RadioShack locations across metro Denver, adding 35 local jobs as part of a larger national push to step into the best sites of its former retail partner.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based wireless phone carrier (NYSE: S) will open another four stores at former RadioShack sites elsewhere in Colorado this year, the company said.

It's part of a regional push to open 44 new locations in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and West Texas by the end of 2017, the company said. Sprint said the new stores will add 300 jobs regionally.

“We are making an aggressive push to expand on the local level, making it easier for wireless shoppers to save with Sprint’s industry-leading value for unlimited data, talk and text,” said Greg Post, Sprint’s regional president for the mountain southwest, in a statement.

