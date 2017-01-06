Sprouts Farmers Market to add 2 Colorado locations in spring

(Photo: Sprouts Farmers Market)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sprouts Farmers Market is continuing plans for its projected growth in 2017 with 11 new locations to open in the second quarter, two of them in Colorado.

Phoenix-based Sprouts(Nasdaq: SFM) had already announced plans to open eight new locations in the first quarter -- none of which are in Colorado -- and has said it intends to open 35 locations in total for 2017.

“As Sprouts continues to grow, we’re deeply invested in enhancing our operations and developing our team members so they can deliver the best experience possible for our guests,” said chief operations officer Dan Sanders. “Sprouts team members are inspired by the company’s growth and our ‘healthy living for less’ approach to grocery shopping, and we offer tremendous opportunities for career progression, especially in the Southeast."

The new Colorado locations will be in Arvada at 15050 West 64th Ave. and Colorado Springs at 5617 Barnes Road.

