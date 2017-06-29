Sprouts will anchor Stapleton's new TOD

(Photo: COURTESY | KTGY ARCHITECTURE AND PLANNING)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The first lease has been signed at Stapleton's transit-oriented development and it will bring a new grocery option to the neighborhood.

Sprouts Farmers Market has leased 30,000 square feet for a store in the 3500 block of Central Park Boulevard as part of a swath of mixed-use development announced earlier this month. That development is the first phase in what Stapleton's master developer, Forest City Stapleton, expects to eventually be a 4 million-square-foot TOD.

Specifically, Sprouts will be part of Village at Central Park Station, which will include 110 condos and an additional 12,000 square feet of retail. The first phase of the TOD also includes a 190,000-square-foot office building called Central Park Station One.

All of the new buildings are expected begin construction in spring 2018.

