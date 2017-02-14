KUSA
Stan Kroenke expands Colorado real estate empire again

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:13 PM. MST February 14, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sports magnate Stan Kroenke has once again expanded his Colorado real estate empire, acquiring a 4.7-acre retail center in Douglas County for $11.13 million.

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets owners' Kroenke Group purchased the Lone Tree Commons shopping center for $247.78 per square foot. The 44,898-square-foot strip center is located at 7600 Park Meadows Drive.

