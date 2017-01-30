Starbucks and Uber take heat for immigration stances

Two well known companies are weighing in on the new immigration policies: Starbucks and the ride sharing service Uber.



They've been taking criticism as a result.



9NEWS sat down with DU finance professor Mac Clouse who compared the magnitude to which businesses have gotten involved to how businesses reacted during the Civil Rights Movement.



In his forty years at the university this is the first time he's seen businesses get involved with immigration at this level.



Starbucks is pledging to hire 10,000 refugees in the 75 countries it operates and Uber promising legal help for drivers and to compensate them if they are unable to get back into the country.



"It's smart if it makes sense. If they can justify and convince people it's really something they wanted to do because of their ethics and values," said Clouse.



Starbucks is on the receiving end of anger in the form of a boycott Starbucks hashtag and support from loyal fans.



Uber came under fire on Saturday when it canceled surcharges offering cheaper rides from JFK while competing taxi drivers went on strike in solidarity with protesters.



Clouse saying hard feelings from one side or the other could stick around.



"Normally it doesn't last too long and goes away when something new becomes the big issue. This is a pretty emotional," said Clouse.



He says what makes this different is that it's an international story and both companies operate overseas.



"This is something that affects not only affects U.S. citizens but other people around the world who are trying to immigrate," said Clouse.



With the amount of money and investment from Starbucks and Uber, Clouse said he can only compare it to the way some businesses reacted during the Civil Rights Movement.



"There were major changes in business practices and hiring practices," said Clouse.



Another issue angering some Uber users is the fact that it's CEO was picked to be on the Presidents' Strategic and Policy Forum.

We asked Clouse what kind of message that sends since Uber is supporting drivers navigating the new immigration rules.

He said it's often easier to protect all of your interest when working from within, instead of from outside.





