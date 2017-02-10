Stock show buys Denver County Fair

Bill Husted interviews Paul Andrews, CEO of National Western. (Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE / DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The National Western Stock Show today announced it has purchased the Denver County Fair.

The fair has been staged at the stock show’s National Western Complex in north Denver for the last six years.

“This opportunity presented itself and we jumped at it,” said Paul Andrews, stock show president and CEO. “With our full time, professional staff, seasoned in event planning and operations, the Denver County Fair will have the knowledgeable support necessary to make Denver proud. We are in the process of formalizing our plans for the show and will announce enhancement in the coming months.”

The deal includes the county fair's intellectual property rights, its website, domain name, trademarks and other physical assets such as banners and signs.

