Strange brew: Odell makes tomatillo sour beer

Green Coyote is a tomatillo sour beer made by Odell Brewing Co (Photo: Courtesy of Odell Brewing)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Odell Brewing Co. taproom employee Mike Adams was in the midst of a 10-day juice cleanse diet. Already tired of drinking standard fruits and vegetables, a display case of tomatillos caught his eye and curiosity at a local grocery store.

"Turns out fresh tomatillo juice tastes like a mixture of kiwi, cucumber and lemon," Adams said of the green-husked Mexican tomato.

The Odell employee of more than three years — whose normal job is filling up pints — later pitched the freshly juiced tomatillo flavor to his superiors.

The sour beer known as Green Coyote was born. It was a taproom sensation last year when made on Odell's five-barrel pilot brewery, a smaller system the Fort Collins brewery uses for experimental beers.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2eCFEhi

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan