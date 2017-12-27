Struggling Colorado coal company gets a bump with Montana mine decision

(Photo: Courtesy Westmoreland Coal Company)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Struggling Westmoreland Coal Company received a boost this week as its southeastern Montana coal mine was allowed to expand by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Shares in Westmoreland Coal (Nasdaq: WLB) jumped more than 10 percent in Tuesday trading after the news that the life of its Rosebud mine was extended by 19 years.

The Associated Press reported that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke approved the 60 million -on expansion of the mine, which serves the nearby Colstrip power plant, on Friday.

It was a shot of good news for Englewood-based Westmoreland Coal, which has seen its shares plunge nearly 94 percent from a year earlier.

