Struggling Gymboree to close 7 Colorado stores

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Children’s clothing retailer Gymboree Corp., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month, has released the locations of the 350 stores it plans to close as part of its restructuring, including seven in Colorado.

Gymboree's website currently lists eight stores and outlet locations in metro Denver, three in Fort Collins-Loveland, two in Colorado Springs, and one each in Summit County and Grand Junction.

All told, the San Francisco company has about 1,300 stores.

"Today's announcement represents the next step in the company's court-supervised financial restructuring as we work to more strongly position the business for long-term growth and success," Daniel Griesemer, the company’s president and CEO, said in a statement."Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization, with greater financial flexibility to invest in our future.”

