Stuff on sale today (that's not on Amazon Prime)

A picture of people waiting for a sale that's not Amazon Prime (you can tell because they're not in front of a computer). (Photo: Dan Kitwood, 2015 Getty Images)

KUSA - If you looked at the internet this week, it might have seemed like a perpetual advertorial for Amazon Prime and its special self-promotional holiday.

And sure, there are some great deals on lots of different items on Amazon Prime Day (we have a look here and here, but let’s say you’re not a Prime member … or you just want to see what’s out there other than what’s on Amazon (because capitalism/free markets, ya’ll).

We feel ya, so here’s a look at some of the stuff other retailers are doing while, you know, Amazon gets all the attention and love.

Target

CNBC called Target, and this big-box giant says it’s having a back-to-school sale … conveniently, the same week as Amazon Prime Day. This means it’s a good time to buy back-to-school supplies.

Check out a look at Target's deals/an analysis from CNBC here: http://cnb.cx/2uNF6sx

Dell

Dell, meanwhile, is having a “Black Friday in July” promotion. This, for the record, is conveniently at the same time as Amazon Prime Day.

What does this mean?

Basically, you can get a pretty good deal on a laptop or computer – which makes sense, because that’s what Dell sells.

You can see a full look here: http://dell.to/2sMS7RD

Best Buy

Real talk: Some people out there call Best Buy “the Amazon showroom.” And now, this brick-and-mortar store is taking its revenge.

Tuesday is Big Deals Day at Best Buy – and it’s claiming you can save $200 on an iPhone, $150 on an iPad Pro, get a hold of some relatively cheap TVs, and – as a real “screw you” to a certain website – get a free Amazon Echo is you buy a Logitech Harmony universal remote.

You can see these deals here: http://bit.ly/2nmDKAu

eBay

If you look at the top of eBay right now, you’ll see a little box that says “their Prime Deal is our Everyday Deal” … which appears to be a subtle and eloquent dig at Amazon.

Anyway, eBay does have some anti-Prime Day deals going down, including $28.49 Dolce and Gabbana cologne that you can use to impress someone special, a $250 Diamondback hybrid bike, a really, really nice vacuum for $239.99 and a full-body massage chair.

You can go through the eBay deals here: http://ebay.to/2pJEyES

See anything missing/are a local business that deserves some love more than a national giant? Email allison.sylte@9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV