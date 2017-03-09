Colorado bank names new CEO

Koger Propst has been named CEO of ANB Bank and Denver-based Sturm Financial Group.

Propst has been president of ANB Bank since Nov. 2011. Donald Sturm, Chairman of ANB Bank and Sturm Financial Group, said Propst has been instrumental as president in building and leading ANB Bank’s team in Colorado, Wyoming, and the Kansas City metro area.

Prior to joining ANB Bank in 2011, Koger had been with FirstBank for 28 years, advancing to executive vice president of its holding company.

A University of Denver graduate, Propst is a past chair of the Colorado Bankers Association, the Community First Foundation and the Colorado board of trustees of the Nature Conservancy. He currently serves on the American Bankers Association of Government Relations Council and the board of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Land Trust.

