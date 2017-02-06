Super Bowl LI ads: 9 inexpensive lessons for the rest of us

(Photo: TY WRIGHT | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Who won Super Bowl LI? Besides the Patriots, that is.

For starters, Fox did pretty well. Days before the game, a Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) exec crowed, “We are going to finish with the highest revenue day in Fox history.”

When you sell dozens of ads for $10 million per minute, there’s probably a pretty good pizza party in the break room.

So advertisers must have done well too, right? Not so fast. Communicus, a research firm, has conducted several studies of Super Bowl ad effectiveness. Their findings? Only about one advertiser in five actually builds its brand.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2jUcvjA

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal