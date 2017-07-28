Suspect in Fort Collins City Park killing had run-ins with police

Jeffrey Etheridge (Photo: Fort Collins Police)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - It took Jeffrey Etheridge more than a month to comply with Colorado's sex offender requirements, and he had at least two contacts with Fort Collins police before he finally did.

The 27-year-old self-described transient man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Heather "Helena" Hoffmann on June 21 in City Park reportedly moved to Colorado in March, according to Fort Collins Police Services spokeswoman Kate Kimble. But he didn't update his sex offender registration until May.

The Coloradoan traced a series of events in Fort Collins involving Etheridge from March to May.

Run-ins with police

Police were called to a west Fort Collins home on May 2 for a conflict involving Etheridge.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2vQWsW0

© 2017 KUSA-TV