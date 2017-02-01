Sustainability moves from buzzword to sales pitch in ski-gear industry

(Photo: ED SEALOVER | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - While an environmental ethos has run through the SIA Snow Show since the event first arrived in Denver in 2010, that under-current bubbled into a full-blown gusher of discussion this year, with several small brands saying that emphasis on their green ways is a key way they can compete with deeper-pocketed international gear manufacturers.

Denver-area companies ranging from Native Eyewear to Phunkshun Wear LLC to Zeal Optics could be seen touting their carbon-reducing efforts and leading sales pitches to potential retailers with their focus on protecting the environment.

The annual winter-sports industry trade show, the biggest of its kind in the U.S., wrapped up a four-day run at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday and then moved to an on-hill demo Monday and Tuesday at Copper Mountain for potential sellers to test out the equipment they had seen and liked.

Outdoor-recreation industry leaders are a typically environmental bunch, seeing as how their livelihood depends on conditions that will draw people outdoors and make them want to return to ski hills, roaring rivers and other such places.

