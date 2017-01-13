Take a look at the mega-luxury Vail homes that sold in just the few last months

07 Rockledge Rd. | Vail Village | Sold for $23,000,000 (

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A home in Vail originally owned by the city's first socialites was among seven high-end houses that sold in the area over the last 120 days.

The transactions totaled close to $100 million, catapulting luxury home sales to record setting highs in Vail.

The property at 107 Rockledge Rd., once home to Vernon 'Moose' Taylor and his wife Ann, sold for $23 million. The ski-in, ski-out property encompassed 11,509 square feet and had seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and set a record for a single-family dwelling in Vail and Eagle counties.

The Taylors, who built the home in 1962, were some of the most influential people in the region, known for hosting royalty at their home and as one of Vail's original investors. Moose Taylor passed away May 21, 2013.

