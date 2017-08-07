(Photo: Kathleen Lavine, Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Not only are candidates coming out of the woodwork for Colorado’s 2018 gubernatorial election already, but organizations that haven’t been major players previously in state politics are getting involved in new ways. One of those organizations is the Colorado Business Roundtable, which hopes to make discussion of business issues front and center in the campaign.

The Denver Business Journal has partnered with COBRT on “Finding Colorado’s Next Governor,” a series of radio interviews with each of the gubernatorial hopefuls that can be heard from 4 to 5 p.m. on AM 1690 KDMT on the last business day of each month. Th is video looks at why COBRT has jumped into the political debate and what it hopes to accomplish with the effort.

