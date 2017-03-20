KUSA
Take3: Battles are fierce for bidding homebuyers in metro Denver

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 9:45 AM. MDT March 20, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - DBJ's Molly Armbrister talks with buyers and their agent about the rigors of home purchases in a market with an all-time low inventory.

Re/Max Alliance broker Anthony Rael and first-time homebuyers Jena McKinney and Donny Haupt share their story. Key word: Be prepared.

You can watch the video at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2mIebsU

