Take3: Inside the new Denver Union Station Whole Foods store

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Whole Foods store near Denver Union Station is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the corner of 17th & Wewatta Streets.

The 50,000-square-foot store is meant to cater to both the many business people working nearby, as well as the residents of the numerous luxury apartment complexes in the area.

In the video above, DBJ Reporter Monica Mendoza talks with Executive Marketing Director Heather Larrabee about why Whole Foods chose that location and features of the new store, which include numerous grab-and-go options and a full-service restaurant, a first for the chain.

Mendoza and Larrabee also discuss unique offerings coming to the store after Amazon.com Inc. purchased the chain in June.

