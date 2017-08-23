Take3: RailEyes puts marketing at your fingertips

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new kind of advertising is making its Colorado debut at the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver.
RailEyes, a local company, rolled out its escalator handrail ads at the arena after reaching a deal with Kroenke Sports Entertainment, the Pepsi Center’s owner.
In this video, Atif Bhanjee, CEO and co-founder of RailEyes, shows off the first installation on an arena escalator and describes the business’ national aspirations.
See the video at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ipZPR9
Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs