Take3: RailEyes puts marketing at your fingertips

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 8:51 AM. MDT August 23, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A new kind of advertising is making its Colorado debut at the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver.

RailEyes, a local company, rolled out its escalator handrail ads at the arena after reaching a deal with Kroenke Sports Entertainment, the Pepsi Center’s owner.

In this video, Atif Bhanjee, CEO and co-founder of RailEyes, shows off the first installation on an arena escalator and describes the business’ national aspirations.

See the video at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2ipZPR9

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal


