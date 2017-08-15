Target expands its Restock next-day delivery service to Denver

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Target Corp. said it's expanding its next-day delivery service, Target Restock, to Denver beginning today.

The Minneapolis retailer (NYSE: TGT) said it's beginning Target Restock service in Dallas and Denver today. The service allows a customer to load up to 45 pounds of merchandise in a shopping cart-sized box, and have it delivered the next day for $4.99, if ordered before 2 p.m.

The company said it's been testing the service in Minnesota, and said more than 15,000 household products are eligible for the program.

"We know our guests are busy, and we’re committed to finding new ways to get guests what they need, fast," Target said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal