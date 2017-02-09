Target eyes a prime 16th Street Mall location for a store

A rendering of the proposed Target store at 16th and California (Photo: DENVER OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Downtown Denver residents and workers may finally be getting their wish for more general-merchandise retail.

Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) is considering a site along the 16th Street Mall at California Street for a store, according to a presentation given to a Denver City Council Committee.

"Sixteen Cal LLC is working to finalize a lease for a potential urban Target for the corner of 16th and California," according to a presentation scheduled to be given to the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aeronautical Services Committee on Feb. 15.

Sixteen Cal LLC is an entity registered to the Gart family, which controls Gart Properties, the owner of the Denver Pavilions retail complex and several other key pieces of Denver real estate.

