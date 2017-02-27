Target installing solar power systems at 5 stores in Colorado

(Photo: PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE SOUTHERN CURRENT FOR TARGET)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Target Corp. is installing solar power systems on five of its stores in the Denver metro area — its first in Colorado, the big-box retailer says.

The Minneapolis-based company (NYSE: TGT) said today that the solar power systems will generate about one-third of the power each store consumes.

Over a year, the systems on the five stores will produce a total of more than 3,800 megawatt-hours of power, enough power to supply the needs of 285 homes for a year, Target said.



Work on installation of the systems is underway at the five Colorado stores, the company said.

