Tech-based same-day courier service expands to Denver

Dropoff offers same-day delivery service to businesses. The service launched in Phoenix on Feb. 27, 2017. (Photo: PROVIDED BY DROPOFF)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An Austin, Texas-based tech startup that is working to solve the on-demand, same-day delivery logistics problem for businesses has expanded its service into Denver and Phoenix.

Dropoff Inc. works with business from small local bakeries to large retailers to deliver items using independent contractors/agents.

The company has delivered for over 1,500 clients since its launch in May 2014, including Whole Foods Market, Sprinkles Cupcakes and Neiman Marcus.

Businesses looking to use Dropoff can sign up online for an account. Dropoff employees train the store how to use the service and manage their account. The store can then put orders in the Dropoff system through the web, mobile app or Application Program Interface, which allows the store’s back-end system to talk to Dropoff’s back-end system, Spector said.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.