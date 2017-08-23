Tech PR firm expands to Denver, cites Colorado's 'burgeoning tech scene'

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A California-based public relations firm that specializes in the technology industry said it's opening a new office in Denver.

10Fold Communications said it will initially staff its Denver office at 2950 Walnut St. in the RiNo neighborhood with a director, senior account executive and two account executives. Sarah Thorson is the director of the Denver office.

"We are looking to hire at least one more employee and a fall intern by the end of September to support our growing list of B2B accounts," the company said.

With 30 people working in offices in San Francisco, Pleasanton and Capistrano Beach, California, and Austin, Texas, why was Denver selected as the next branch?

