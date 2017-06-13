Tech Tuesday: Helping small business spend smart online
It's easy to spend lots of money on, for example, Google advertising. It's harder to know exactly how effective that advertising is unless you spend a great deal of time learning about all of the analytics tools. If you don't have that kind of time, Confi
KUSA 8:50 AM. MDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wildlife sanctuary euthanizes 11 animals
-
'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison
-
Tuesday overnight forecast
-
Could it be? Air Force One over Colorado? Sorta
-
Man arrested in Logan County fire that scorched 32,000 acres Allison Sylte, KUSA 2:13 PM. MDT April 25, 2017
-
Youth sports leagues cracking down on outspoken parents
-
Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Police investigating possible road rage death in Greeley
-
Colorado passes tough penalty for texting while driving
More Stories
-
Teen connected to Kiaya Campbell's death to appear…Jun 12, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
-
Tornado touches down in Weld CountyJun 12, 2017, 1:47 p.m.
-
Child dies at Hanging LakeJun 13, 2017, 7:22 a.m.