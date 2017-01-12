Tempers are short over RTD's train problems, but fixes are underway

A contractor directs traffic at a grade crossing during testing (Photo: GREG MIONSKE | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tempers are growing short over the months of software problems plaguing the Regional Transportation District’s A line from downtown’s Denver Union Station to Denver International Airport, problems that are holding up the opening of the G line to Arvada and Wheat Ridge.

At a Wednesday forum that included five mayors from across the region, organized by the Denver Business Journal, Arvada Mayor Marc Williams ribbed Denver Mayor Michael Hancock about the problems.

“Would you get that fixed so I can have my line,” Williams said.

“Amen,” Hancock responded.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has issued a series of waivers to RTD allowing the agency, and its contractor the Denver Transit Partners, to operate the A and B line while working to solve stubborn glitches in the software that controls the crossing gates along the two lines. While officials insist the train is safe to operate, the waiver requires flaggers to be stationed at the intersections 24 hours a day, seven days a week to protect pedestrians and drivers from passing trains.

