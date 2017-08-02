Tesla expands Denver-area operations

(Photo: Tesla Motors Photo)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Tesla has opened two new locations in the Denver area in the last month.

A new showroom opened in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, at 3000 1st Ave., on July 14.

A new showroom and service center location opened at 5700 S. Broadway in Littleton, amid a row of dealerships, on July 24. The location previously was home to Schomp Automotive, which moved to Highlands Ranch in the summer of 2016.

The two new locations join stores in Aspen, Vail and at the Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree. The company also has a service center at 6395 E. Evans Ave. in Denver.

Read more at the Denvber Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2w70c5J

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal