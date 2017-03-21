Texas senior living company opens its first Colorado facility; here's a look

A look at Accel at Golden Ridge, StoneGate Senior Living's 60,000-square-foot facility in Golden. (Photo: Courtesy of StoneGate Senior Living)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - StoneGate Senior Living has expanded into Colorado with the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot facility in Golden, Accel at Golden Ridge.

This is the Lewisville, Texas-based company's first foray into Colorado. The company, with current facilities in Oklahoma and Texas, provides transitional post‐acute care services, long‐term care, senior living services, home health and private care. It had approximately $250 million in revenue in 2016 and employs about 3,900 people nationwide.

Nick Sorenson, director of business development at Accel at Golden Ridge, said StoneGate has been eyeing the metro Denver market for more than five years.

"Denver’s health care eco system is highly-evolved, with multiple high-quality acute care providers / systems, innovative episodic payment models (EPMs), commercial payers, and, most importantly, a sizable population of prospective post-acute patients," Sorenson said.

