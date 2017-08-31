Texting trouble: Thousands injured by walking into walls

(Photo: Getty Images (filadendron))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Walk much? Here’s more evidence that you shouldn’t try to walk and text at the same time.

An analysis of incident reason codes on health insurance claims by healthcare company Amino showed that more than 17,000 patients were treated last year for injuries they sustained walking into a wall. Another 400 had a close encounter with a lamppost.

More than 25,500 people were hurt running into a piece of furniture.

While the study doesn't directly link phone use to the injuries, it's safe to say that the injured parties weren't paying much attention to their surroundings.

