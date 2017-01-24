The 9 highest-paying jobs in metro Denver

KUSA - A survey released Tuesday by Glassdoor shows that if you want a lucrative job, you better be willing to brush up on your math and science skills.
The jobs site released its list of the “50 best jobs in America” survey on Tuesday. The jobs were based on the number of openings for a given position, company satisfaction ratings and median base salary.
The top job in the country? Data scientist, which came with a $110,000 median base salary and high level of satisfaction. DevOps engineers came in at No. 2, followed by data engineers, tax managers and analytics managers.
These were the best jobs nationally. The Denver Business Journal took a separate look at the highest paying jobs in metro Denver. The common theme if you want to make a high salary in the Mile High City? Go to med school.
Here are the top 9 jobs – you can see the rest here: http://bit.ly/2j1jw1t
No. 9: Petroleum engineers
Median salary: $170,170
No. 8: Dentists, general
Median salary: $183,650
No. 7: Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers
Median salary: $186,720
No. 6: Obstetricians and gynecologists
Median salary: $204,040
No. 5: Family and general practitioners
Median salary: $221,520
No. 4: Physicians and surgeons, all other
Median salary: $224,610
No. 3: Chief executives
Median salary: $226,930
No. 2: Psychiatrists
Median salary: $230,510
No. 1: Surgeons
Median salary: $252,730
