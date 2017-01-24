The 9 highest-paying jobs in metro Denver

(Photo: ANDREYKRAV)

KUSA - A survey released Tuesday by Glassdoor shows that if you want a lucrative job, you better be willing to brush up on your math and science skills.

The jobs site released its list of the “50 best jobs in America” survey on Tuesday. The jobs were based on the number of openings for a given position, company satisfaction ratings and median base salary.

The top job in the country? Data scientist, which came with a $110,000 median base salary and high level of satisfaction. DevOps engineers came in at No. 2, followed by data engineers, tax managers and analytics managers.

These were the best jobs nationally. The Denver Business Journal took a separate look at the highest paying jobs in metro Denver. The common theme if you want to make a high salary in the Mile High City? Go to med school.

Here are the top 9 jobs – you can see the rest here: http://bit.ly/2j1jw1t

No. 9: Petroleum engineers

Median salary: $170,170

No. 8: Dentists, general

Median salary: $183,650

No. 7: Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers

Median salary: $186,720

No. 6: Obstetricians and gynecologists

Median salary: $204,040

No. 5: Family and general practitioners

Median salary: $221,520

No. 4: Physicians and surgeons, all other

Median salary: $224,610

No. 3: Chief executives

Median salary: $226,930

No. 2: Psychiatrists

Median salary: $230,510

No. 1: Surgeons

Median salary: $252,730

