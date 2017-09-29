The 9 sexiest bars in Denver right now

(Photo: Adam Larkey Photography, Courtesy Zagat)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sometimes a restaurant outing is more than a search for tasty food.

Sometimes it's a search for that extra something to take the experience to the next level — such as being "sexy."

But what, exactly, makes a a restaurant "sexy"?

Trust Zagat, a unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc.(Nasdaq: GOOG), to have a definition.

"it’s a combination of qualities — the sheen of glamour, the promise of adventure, the intense engagement of all five senses — that elevates these nine restaurants and bars from merely beautiful to downright, drop-dead sexy," says Zagat Denver.

