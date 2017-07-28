The Colorado company designing and redefining trendy outdoor packs

Denver-based Topo Designs says they've been making lifestyle gear since before it was cool in 2008. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

SALT LAKE CITY - Embodying the key trends of the outdoor industry before they were hip is Topo Designs.

The Colorado bag and apparel manufacturer (which makes about 60 percent of their goods in the state) began in 2008, sort of before the outdoor lifestyle movement was cool.

Denver-based Topo Designs says they've been making lifestyle gear since before it was cool in 2008. (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

The Denver company is one of more than a hundred Colorado businesses and manufacturers at the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Salt Lake City, held from July 25 to July 29.

Topo embodies Colorado: bright colors, iconic designs, and versatile packs.

The idea is to have stylish yet durable and functional bags and clothing that can be worn from the Colorado mountains to the local brewery afterwards.

