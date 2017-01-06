The Limited is closing all stores this weekend

Signs in the store windows of Limited's Friendly Center location

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Limited is shuttering its stores after this weekend.

The retail clothing chain has four stores in Colorado, in Broomfield, Denver, Lakewood and Lone Tree.

New Albany, Ohio-based Limited Stores LLC is owned by Boca Raton, Florida-based Sun Capital Partners Inc. It has some 230 stores nationwide.

Here's the statement on The Limited's website:

"We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn’t goodbye. The styles you love are still available online."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hZYV8h

