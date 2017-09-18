The mayor just proclaimed Oct. 14 Breakfast Burrito Day

Delicious breakfast egg, tomato, cheese and pepper burrito. (Photo: rojoimages, Rosemary Buffoni)

DENVER - If you live in Colorado, you know that celebrating breakfast burritos is something that should be done basically every day, but why not cement that love in an official way?

That’s what Mayor Michael Hancock decided to do when he proclaimed the second Saturday of October Breakfast Burrito Day.

This year, the holiday will fall on Oct. 14, so mark your calendar.

Santiago’s said in a news release Monday that to mark the occasion, it will sell its breakfast burritos for $1.25 – how much they cost when the family-owned business first opened in 1990.

You can only buy five burritos at the discount price at a time.

